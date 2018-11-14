Wednesday Ticker: Ranieri named Fulham manager, Rodriguez tears LCL, and more

A familiar face will be back on the sidelines and entertaining English journalists in press conferences as Claudio Ranieri makes his return to the English Premier League with Fulham.

Bayern Munich’s week just got a little worse as James Rodriguez picked up a knee injury that may keep him out for the rest of 2018.

Relegation threatened Fulham fired manger Slavisa Jokanovic and have opted for former Premier League winner Claudio Ranieri to take charge. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez has suffered a partial tear of his LCL and will miss several weeks. (REPORT)

In his send-off game Thursday against the USMNT, Wayne Rooney will wear the No. 10 shirt and captain the team when he comes off the bench. (REPORT)

Santiago Solari has been named as Real Madrid’s permanent manager until June 2021. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich tried and failed to sign English midfielder Jadon Sancho before he signed for Borussia Dortmund according to Bayern Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic. (REPORT)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba ruled out the possibility of returning to his former club Juventus calling United his “home.” (REPORT)

According to the Football Leaks investigation, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante refused to allow a part of his salary to be paid under an offshore tax haven. (REPORT)

The Football Association is planning on reducing the number of foreign players on England as a result of Brexit. (REPORT)

Investigators have found that the helicopter that crashed and killed Leicester City owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others did not respond to the pedal commands of the pilot. (REPORT)

Joe Cole officially retires from professional soccer. (REPORT)

Andres Iniesta has said that he would be “upset” at former Barcelona teammate Neymar if he were to join Real Madrid in the future. (REPORT)

Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof beats Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be named Sweden’s Player of the Year in 2018. (REPORT)

Kylian Mbappe says that PSG has not “evolved enough” to be a team that is capable of winning the UEFA Champions League. (REPORT)

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is discussing a new contract with the Italian club, despite being linked to clubs such as Manchester United. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

