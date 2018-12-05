Wednesday Ticker: AC Milan appoints Gazidis as CEO, Southampton hires Hasenhuttl, and more

Following a disappointing end to a great run with London giants Arsenal, former Gunners chief executive Ivan Gazidis has found himself a new home.

The 54-year-old has been appointed as the new CEO of Serie A side, AC Milan. (REPORT)

Southampton appointed former RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl to the same position, replacing the sacked Mark Hughes. (REPORT)

Boca Juniors stadium was evacuated following a fake bomb threat was called in. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa underwent a successful foot surgery. (REPORT)

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic is a doubt for the team’s festive schedule. (REPORT)

PSG star Kylian Mbappe would welcome the addition of PSV and Netherlands midfielder Frankie De Jong to the club. (REPORT)

Arsenal has eased the concerns over defender Laurent Koscielny, who continues to recover from injury. (REPORT)

Tuesday Rewind

The U.S Men’s National Team will face Panama in Glendale, Arizona to kick off its 2019 schedule. (READ)

Earnie Stewart and Carlos Cordeiro defended U.S. Soccer’s lengthy search for the newest Men’s National Team head coach. (READ)

LAFC and the New York Red Bulls made roster moves as they continue their offseason plans. (READ)

The New York Red Bulls lamented not using a high press in their first leg defeat to Atlanta United in the MLS Eastern Conference Finals. (READ)

Manchester City could face a Champions League ban while Diego Maradona is under investigation. (READ)