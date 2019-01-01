Tuesday Ticker: Salah, Mane, Aubameyang finalists for CAF Player of Year, and more

Mohamed Salah is once again a finalist for the CAF Player of the Year after taking home the trophy a year ago. This year’s vote will see him go up against two of the Premier League’s finest.

Salah has been named a finalist for the 2018 edition of the award as well as Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (REPORT)

Sergio Aguero feels Manchester City have the style to beat Liverpool in a top-two showdown on Thursday. (REPORT)

Serie A leaders Juventus remains a first choice for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey. (REPORT)

England and Tottenham forward Harry Kane is targeting Nations League glory in 2019. (REPORT)

After signing a six-month contract, newest West Ham signing Samir Nasri is excited by the potential quality in the squad. (REPORT)

Mesut Ozil is reportedly set to reject a loan move from Arsenal in hopes to fight for a place in Unai Emery’s squad. (REPORT)

The sales of Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic helped fuel a record 2018 revenue and profit for Chelsea. (REPORT)

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock hits out at Premier League diving superstars. (REPORT)

Former Liverpool and England winger Peter Thompson passed away at the age of 76. (REPORT)

Odd sights at the Central Coast vs. Perth Glory A-League match as a snapped goalpost delayed the match over an hour. (REPORT)

Monday Rewind

USMNT winger Lynden Gooch signed a new deal with Sunderland. (READ)

Liverpool’s date with Manchester City headlines a busy week of Soccer on TV. (READ)

D.C. United and Orlando City made roster moves on Monday ahead of New Years Day. (READ)

Cameron Carter-Vickers second start in a week highlighted Americans Abroad this past weekend. (READ)