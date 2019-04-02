Tuesday Ticker: Tottenham 'no doubt' for Champions League, VAR gets big screen treatment, and more

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has a new stadium for his team and a lot of belief for the Spurs going forward.

Despite the Spurs losing four of their last five in the Premier League, he has “no doubt” that his side will qualify for next year’s Champions League. (READ)

VAR replays will get the big screen treatment in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend. (READ)

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of City’s upcoming match against Cardiff City on Wednesday. (READ)

Jose Mourinho says that he’ll welcome an opportunity to manage at Bayern Munich, aiming for a title in his fifth country. (READ)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri encouraged Chelsea fans to create a positive atmosphere despite their frustrations for Wednesday’s upcoming match against Brighton and Hove Albion. (READ)

The Bolton Wanderers’ next two Championship home matches are in question after they were issued with an order preventing fans from coming to the grounds. (READ)

Bolton owner Ken Anderson says that the club’s current player’s strike is not justified by their unpaid wages for March. (READ)

Northumbria police are investigating an incident involving Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. (READ)

The Football Association has revealed that they are ready to strengthen punishments for racism following several, recent racial abuse claims. (READ)

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra is under investigation by Paris’ high-court after anti-gay remarks toward Paris Saint-Germain. (READ)

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti says that Mauro Icardi is “worth more” than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. (READ)

Monday Rewind

Premier League action headlines this week’s Soccer on TV. (READ)

Timbers showing signs of improvement after winless March (READ)

Ibrahimovic feeling healthy, pushing forward after strong showing against Portland (READ)

MLS Ticker: Lindsey suffers torn meniscus, Mora to undergo surgery, and more (READ)

Report: Atletico Madrid to be 2019 MLS All-Star Game opponents (READ)