Wednesday Ticker: Maradona interested in Man United job, Buffon out at PSG, and more

Manchester United are coming off of a disappointing Premier League campaign, finishing sixth in the league and putting up a weak showing in the Champions League. This offseason seems as though it will be much of the same for the English giants as questions about players and coaches are raised.

Argentine legend Diego Maradona made his pitch to coach Manchester United, hoping to revive the club’s impressive reputation. (REPORT)

Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic believes Portugal are the favorites to win the inaugural Nations League. (REPORT)

With Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku already linked with a move to Italy, Paul Pogba is now in a similar position. Despite their own coaching uncertainties, Italian titan Juventus has apparently shown interest in reacquiring the 26-year-old midfielder. (REPORT)

Gianluigi Buffon has left PSG after only one season, sparking rumors about his playing future. (REPORT)

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is reportedly in search of a new contract after winning the Champions League. (REPORT)

Real Madrid announced the signing of former Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, a deal that would keep him at the club until 2025. (REPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Dane has apparently shown interest in the move as well. (REPORT)

With Maurizio Sarri’s appointment at Juventus reportedly set, Chelsea’s demands for a monetary settlement for the Italian’s services might hold up the process. (REPORT)

Rape allegations against Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo have been dropped. (REPORT)

Aston Villa and Birmingham City have made a swap of players. Gary Gardner is heading from the Villains to Birmingham City in exchange for forward Jota. (REPORT)

Tuesday Rewind

