Friday Ticker: Lukaku planning to stay at Man United, Alderweireld linked with Roma, and more

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move to Serie A side Inter Milan this summer, but he is now reportedly set to remain with Manchester United.

Since joining the club in 2017 from Everton, Lukaku has scored 28 league goals in 66 appearances for the club. (REPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma are in negotiations regarding Belgian centerback Toby Alderweireld. (REPORT)

Irish forward Callum Robinson signs for a new club record as newly-promoted Sheffield United (REPORT)

Ex-England, Liverpool striker Peter Crouch retires from the pitch at 38. (REPORT)

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny refuses to tour the U.S. with the club due to dispute over contract extension. He will reportedly be (REPORT)

Spurs join Arsenal in the race for Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba (REPORT)

Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid’s pre-season training camp in Canada for personal reasons (REPORT)

Amal Fashanu, the niece of Britain’s first and only out gay male professional footballer has doubts about the authenticity of a recent Twitter user who claims to be a gay pro footballer. (REPORT)

Aston Villa agreed to a £15 million deal with Manchester City for Douglas Luiz. Luiz is also the U-23 captain for Brazil. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry is hoping to improve his game in all areas after a strong season in 2018-19. (REPORT)

Juventus have signed defender Cristian Romero for €26 million from Genoa. (REPORT)

Former Manchester City midfielder Fernando has signed a three-year deal with La Liga club Sevilla. (REPORT)

Barcelona has agreed to a deal with Kashima Antlers to sign 20-year-old Japan international Hiroki Abe. (REPORT)

Manchester United staffer hospitalized during team’s pre-season tour in Australia. (REPORT)

Thursday Rewind:

Aron Johannsson has signed with Swedish club Hammarby. (READ)

The U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team learned its fate for the U-17 World Cup. (READ)

FC Cincinnati extended Kendall Waston’s stay with the club while several others teams made moves. (READ)

Weston McKennie and David Wagner are eager to form a partnership at Schalke. (READ)

The U.S. Open Cup semifinals are set. (READ)