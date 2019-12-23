Americans Abroad: Weekend Rewind (Cameron, Adams, Chandler and more)

Geoff Cameron scored his first goal in more than a year, Tyler Adams made his first appearance in seven months and the American duo of Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales helped Fortuna Dusseldorf snap a six-match winless slide in this weekend’s action involving Americans Abroad.

Cameron scored the opening goal in Queens Park Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Charlton, the veteran’s first goal in more than a year.

Adams’ return to the RB Leipzig lineup was the big story of the weekend, with the 20-year-old starting at right back in his first appearance of the Bundesliga season.

Fortuna Dusseldorf desperately needed a win to climb out of the bottom two in the Bundesliga, and the U.S. Men’s National Team duo of Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales helped deliver one, as both started in Dusseldorf’s 2-1 victory against Union Berlin. The win pushed the club out of the automatic relegation zone, and two points behind FC Cologne for 15th place and complete safety from relegation.

Timmy Chandler made his third straight start for Eintracht Frankfurt, though he couldn’t help his club avoid a third straight loss, this time to last-place club Paderborn. Eintracht has hit a hard slump heading into the winter break, but Chandler has found a good groove since recovering from injuries that kept him sidelined for the better part of a year.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic dressed, but did not play in Chelsea’s 2-0 win vs. Tottenham on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench and played 1 minute in Newcastle’s win vs. Crystal Palace on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Geoff Cameron started, played 90 minutes and scored a GOAL in Queens Park Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Charlton on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started, played 90 minutes and registered an ASSIST in Hull City’s 3-0 win vs. Reading on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win vs. Leeds on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan play Blackburn on Monday.

Duane Holmes started, played 90 minutes and drew a yellow card in Derby County’s 3-0 loss to Reading on Saturday.

Matt Miazga is OUT (hamstring injury).

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress in Stoke City’s 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough on Friday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde started, played 90 minutes and registered an ASSIST in Rotherham’s 2-2 draw with Fleetwood on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland were off this week.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe’s 1-0 loss to Oxford United on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman did not dress in Southend United’s 3-2 loss to Bolton on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Tyler Adams started and played 86 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 win vs. Augsburg on Saturday.

Zack Steffen started, played 90 minutes and made 4 saves in Fortuna Dussdeldorf’s 2-1 win vs. Union Berlin on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Weston McKennie is OUT (Shoulder injury) for Schalke

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 loss to Paderborn on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Josh Sargent is OUT (Hamstring injury) for Werder Bremen.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood dressed, but did not play, in Hamburg’s 2-2 draw with Darmstadt on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto dressed, but did not play, in Hannover 96’s 2-2 draw with Stuttgart on Saturday.

Julian Green is OUT (knee injury) for Greuther Fuerth.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 1-1 draw with Wurzburger Kickers on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress for Bayern Munich II.

Terrence Boyd started, played 90 minutes and scored a GOAL in Hallescher’s 1-1 draw with Uerdingen on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Sonnehof Grossaspach’s 1-1 draw with Duisburg on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 6-1 win vs. ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played 29 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 3-0 loss to Vitesse on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 2-0 loss to Groningen on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma started and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 2-1 loss to Den Bosch on Friday.

Chris Gloster came off the bench and played 15 minutes for Jong PSV.

Alex Mendez came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 2-0 win vs. Oss on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 1-1 draw with Antwerp on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed, but did not play, in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Gent on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed, but did not play in Kortrijk’s 2-1 win vs. Eupen on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 2-0 win vs. Genk on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd dressed but did not play in Besiktas’ 3-0 loss to Fenerbahce on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Winter Break

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore dressed, but did not play, in Tenerife’s 2-1 loss to Deportivo La Coruna on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah did not dress in Lille’s 5-1 loss to AS Monaco on Saturday.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes’ 1-0 loss to Bordeaux on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Winter Break

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 73 minutes in Panetolikos’ 2-0 win vs. OFI Crete on Sunday.

Sweden

Winter Break

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 1-0 loss to Motherwell on Saturday.

Matt Polster dressed, but did not play, in Rangers’ 3-0 loss to Hibernian on Friday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 2-1 loss to Hamilton on Saturday.

championship

Ian Harkes started, played 90 minutes, and scored a GOAL in Dundee United’s 4-0 win vs. Ayr on Saturday.

James Murphy came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Arbroath’s 2-0 loss to Queen of South on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-0 loss to Benevento on Saturday.

Switzerland

pro league

Winter Break

Argentina

superLIGA

Winter Break