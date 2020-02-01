USMNT vs. Costa Rica: The Pregame Tailgate

For the first time in 2020, the U.S. Men’s National Team take the field in hopes of a win.

Gregg Berhalter’s side face Concacaf rivals Costa Rica in Carson this afternoon (3:55 p.m. ESPNNews) looking to kick off a busy year with a home victory. It will be the only home friendly this first half of the year for the USMNT before a trip to Europe in March.

With numerous European starters remaining in with their clubs, numerous players are seeking their first senior caps for the team. Brenden Aaronson, Christian Cappis, Jesus Ferreira, and Julian Araujo are four of 12 players looking to make their debuts in California today.

Be sure to check in to SBI before, during and after tonight’s match for all your news and analysis on the friendly from Dignity Health Sports Park.

Here is a closer look at all of SBI’s written and video coverage ahead of Saturday’s USMNT-Costa Rica showdown:

