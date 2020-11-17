Report: USMNT to play El Salvador in December friendly

It is looking more and more like the U.S. Men’s National Team will hold a training camp in December, with a friendly against a regional foe reportedly in the works.

The USMNT is set to play fellow Concacaf side El Salvador in an exhibition match on Dec. 9, according to ElSalvador.com. The report does not say where the game would be played, but the news comes one day after USMNT head coach Berhalter told reporters he was hoping the scheduling of a December friendly would get done and on the same day that the Americans beat Panama, 6-2, in a friendly played in Austria.

U.S. Soccer had no comment on the report.

If the match is finalized and a training camp is held, it is very likely that Berhalter would call up only domestic-based players that are out of season and not set to compete in the MLS Cup Final on Dec. 12 or in the resumption of the Concacaf Champions League knockout stages.

Clubs are not required to release players in December since there is no official international window on the FIFA calendar, but inactive MLS teams could opt to let their players go given that Berhalter made the decision not to call up his MLS-based pool for the USMNT’s November friendlies so as to avoid impacting the players’ availability for the start of the league’s upcoming postseason.

With the exception of late roster replacement Sebastian Lletget of the LA Galaxy, Berhalter looked at only European-based players in a camp that included a goal-less draw with Wales in addition to Monday’s lopsided win over Panama.

The USMNT has played El Salvador 22 times to date, winning 16 times, tying five, and losing just once.