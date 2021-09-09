Honduras vs. USMNT: SBI Match Night

The U.S. men’s national team takes on Honduras tonight (10:30 p.m., Paramount+ , Telemundo and Universo) in a match both teams are desperate to win after they both started the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying with back-to-back draws.

The Americans are looking to avoid a brutal start to qualifying, with only a win keeping Gregg Berhalter’s team from sitting near the bottom of the Octagonal table.

Standing in the way is a Honduras side that is playing its first home qualifier of the Octagonal, with head coach Fabian Coito rotating his squad thoroughly, giving the Catrachos a rested defense to face the Americans.

Here is SBI’s pre-match coverage ahead of tonight’s qualifier in Honduras:

USMNT heads into Honduras test still confident despite recent struggles

The SBI Show: Episode 327 (Previewing USMNT-Honduras)

Who will, and who should the USMNT start vs. Honduras?

Berhalter leaves door open to McKennie return to USMNT

Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions on tonight’s match in the comments section below, and be sure to check SBI on Thursday for your post-match coverage.

Enjoy the action.