Friday Kickoff: Bayern hire Niko Kovac, PSG after Karim Benzema and more

While one superclub has picked out a new head coach, another is reportedly targeting a big name striker.

Bayern Munich has hired Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nico Kovac as the club’s new manager. (REPORT)

PSG is reportedly interested in signing Karim Benzema. (REPORT)

Manchester City is reportedly set for a busy summer as the club targets three more big players to join the team. (REPORT)

Barcelona is reportedly in no rush to renew Samuel Umtiti’s deal. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly interested in hiring Napoli boss Mauricio Sarri. (REPORT)

Ander Herrera says his future at Manchester United remains uncertain as he enters negotiations for a new contract. (REPORT)

Fulham hopes to hold on to young star Ryan Sessegnon if the club achieves promotion this year. (READ)

THURSDAY REWIND

The SBI Soccer Podcast returned to talk Champions League soccer in both North America and Europe. (READ)

SBI previews a busy week of Americans Abroad. (READ)

Clint Dempsey was handed an additional suspension for a red card incident. (READ)

CONMEBOL reportedly asked FIFA to expand the World Cup in 2022. (READ)

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa won the Copa MX thanks to a stunning own goal. (READ)

NYCFC continues to prove itself among the league’s elite. (READ)

RSL needs to cut down on defensive errors if they hope to improve. (READ)