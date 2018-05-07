Monday Kickoff: James Rodriguez, Neymar and more

While one star is looking to make his loan move permanent, a major club denied a report linking them with a return move for one of the world’s best.

James Rodriguez is looking to make his loan move to Bayern Munich a permanent deal after being pleasantly surprised by life in Germany. (REPORT)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says there is no chance the club makes a push to re-sign Neymar while adding that the club will not sell Ousmane Dembele this summer. (REPORT)

Neymar returned to training with PSG as his recovery continues ahead of the World Cup. (REPORT)

Schalke is reportedly pushing for a move for Bayern midifelder Sebastian Rudy. (REPORT)

Sergio Ramos accused Lionel Messi of pressuring the referees in the tunnel during Sunday’s El Clasico. (REPORT)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent denied reports saying the midfielder would join Manchester United. (REPORT)

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland blamed “farcical signings” for the team’s relegation. (REPORT)

Following reports linking him to the Premier League, Nabil Fekir downplayed the possibility. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Matt Miazga scored a goal in a Vitesse tie. (READ)

Antonee Robinson and Bolton survived relegation thanks to a thrilling 3-2 win. (READ)

Romain Gall scored yet again, but Sundsvall fell to defeat. (READ)

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City were officially relegated from the Premier League. (READ)

Real Madrid and Barcelona tied in El Clasico to headline Sunday’s action. (READ)