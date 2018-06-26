Tuesday Kickoff: Inter adds Nainggolan, Chelsea open to Loftus-Cheek loan and more

One big-name midfielder sealed a transfer while a player at the World Cup could be set for a loan move.

Inter Milan confirmed the signing of Roma’s Radja Nainggolan. (REPORT)

Chelsea insists the club will not sell Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but the club is reportedly open to listening to loan offers for the England midfielder. (REPORT)

Spain midfielder Thiago refused to address rumors linking him with Barcelona and Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Barcelona is reportedly interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but the club is concerned with Lazio’s €80 million asking price. (REPORT)

Liverpool forward Danny Ings is looking for a move away from the club in pursuit of playing time. (REPORT)

Sevilla reportedly says that Ever Banega is “not for sale” amid Arsenal interest. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

VAR showed major signs of weakness during Monday’s action. (READ)

The U.S. Men’s National Team confirmed four of six friendlies set for this fall. (READ)

Daniel Salloi headlines the Best of MLS. (READ)

Isco took home honors as SBI World Cup Player of the Day. (READ)

Brad Guzan says the upcoming All-Star Game will be a memorable showcase for Atlanta. (READ)