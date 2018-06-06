Wednesday Kickoff: Egypt coach defends Salah, Munich set Lewandowski price and more

One Champions League incident remains a major talking point even with the World Cup looming.

Egypt head coach Hector Cuper defended star Mohamed Salah after Sergio Ramos claimed the winger could have played in the Champions League final with pain injections. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich would reportedly be open to selling Robert Lewandowski if an offer reached €200 million. (REPORT)

With Antonio Conte’s future still undecided, Chelsea is reportedly eyeing Laurent Blanc. (REPORT)

Chelsea winger Willian says it was “difficult” to have been used in a substitute role last season. (REPORT)

Argentina canceled a friendly with Israel following perceived threats against Lionel Messi. (REPORT)

West Ham has signed Ryan Fredricks from Fulham. (REPORT)

Inter Milan is nearing a deal for Brazilian winger Malcolm. (REPORT)

Goalkeeper Jasper Cilessen says he wants to remain with Barcelona but, if he had to leave, he would prefer to join Liverpool or Arsenal. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

The New England Revolution fell to headline Tuesday’s U.S. Open Cup action. (READ)

SBI takes a look at the current and former MLS players heading to the World Cup. (READ)

Kaku earned SBI MLS Player of the Month honors. (READ)

The Columbus Crew were recognized as SBI MLS Team of the Month. (READ)

Timothy Weah is hoping to remain at PSG to start the Ligue 1 season. (READ)