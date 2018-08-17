Friday Kickoff: De Bruyne out three months, Real Madrid targets strikers and more

One star midfielder is set for a long-term absence, while Real Madrid has set sights on a trio of stars.

Manchester City announced Kevin de Bruyne will miss about three months with an LCL injury, but the midfielder will not need to undergo surgery. (REPORT)

Real Madrid is reportedly targeting Timo Werner, Rodrigo and Mauro Icardi as potential signings before the end of the window. (REPORT)

Romelu Lukaku says he is considering retiring from Belgium duty after the 2020 Euros. (REPORT)

Joel Campbell has officially departed Arsenal for Italian club Frosinone. (REPORT)

Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan is reportedly set to join Cagliari. (REPORT)

After a 25-year stay at the club, Claudio Marchisio has officially left Juventus. (REPORT)

Andrej Kramaric has officially signed a new deal with Hoffenheim. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

The Canadian Championship could be a major spark for Toronto FC. (READ)

Wayne Rooney is proving that his time in MLS is something he is taking seriously. (READ)

Caleb Porter believes he should be just behind Peter Vermes as favorites for the USMNT job. (READ)

Giovanni Reyna is reportedly set to join Borussia Dortmund. (READ)

La Liga is set to play one official match per year in North America. (READ)

France tops the latest FIFA rankings. (READ)