Tuesday Kickoff: Pogba unsettled at Man United, Courtois misses training, and more

Tuesday’s news focuses on Manchester United and Chelsea as the two Premier League clubs look to handle reportedly unhappy stars.

Paul Pogba is reportedly feeling unsettled at Manchester United due to Jose Mourinho’s repeated criticism. (REPORT)

Man United has reportedly turned down bids for Pogba and Anthony Martial as the club pushes to sign a centerback. (REPORT)

That centerback could be Toby Alderweireld, but Tottenham is insisting on signing a replacement before any move is made. (REPORT)

Thibaut Courtois missed training as he looks to move from Chelsea to Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Willian has criticized former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte for selling Diego Costa while calling the Italian “very difficult to work with”. (REPORT)

Sevilla is reportedly the front-runner to sign Michy Batshuayi. (REPORT)

West Ham is nearing a deal to sign Arsenal’s Lucas Perez. (REPORT)

Joe Hart has officially joined Burnley on a two-year deal. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Matt Miazga officially joined Nantes on loan. (READ)

Miazga’s Nantes move is a deserved step up for the defender. (READ)

LAFC acquired Christian Ramirez from Minnesota United. (READ)

Sporting KC has reacquired Krisztian Nementh from the New England Revolution. (READ)

Bastian Schweinsteiger headlines the Best of MLS from this past weekend. (READ)

Juan Agudelo is reportedly earning interest from abroad. (READ)