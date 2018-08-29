Wednesday Kickoff: Oblak will not sign contract extension with Atleti, Ronaldo wants Marcelo at Juventus, and more

One of the best goalkeepers in the world isn’t expected to stay at Atletico Madrid for much longer, and it’s only raised interest from one of the best teams in the world.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak will not sign a contract extension with Atletico Madrid. (REPORT)

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants his new club Juventus to push for and sign Marcelo, one of his longtime teammates from Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Paco Alcácer officially signed for Borussia Dortmund from FC Barcelona on loan. (REPORT)

Yaya Toure officially passed a medical in London but it is unknown which London capital club he will join. (REPORT)

Kevin Strootman officially signed for Marseille from AS Roma for a fee of £22 million. (REPORT)

PSG is rumored to be closing in on signing left-back Juan Bernat from Bayern Munich and have agreed on a €15 million fee for the Spaniard. (REPORT)

The Copa Libertadores second leg match between Santos and Independiente was abandoned after Santos fans initiated violence against a 3-0 penalty imposed by CONMEBOL just before the match. (REPORT)

