SBISoccer.com

Wednesday Kickoff: UEFA considers eliminating away-goals tiebreaker, Mourinho out of tax trouble, and more

Wednesday Kickoff: UEFA considers eliminating away-goals tiebreaker, Mourinho out of tax trouble, and more

European Soccer

Wednesday Kickoff: UEFA considers eliminating away-goals tiebreaker, Mourinho out of tax trouble, and more

UEFA is looking into the possibility of eliminating the away goals tiebreaker. This comes after some big name European coaches began a campaign for UEFA to end the controversial rule to decide draws in two-legged series. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho reportedly reached an agreement with the Spanish government over a years long tax fraud case. (REPORT)

Due to a labor dispute between Danish players and the Danish Football Association, Denmark could field amatuer soccer players and even futsal players when it face Slovakia and Wales this weekend. (REPORT)

Jose Pekerman has left his post as head coach of the Colombian national team after his contract expired. (REPORT)

Tuesday Rewind

The USWNT hammered Chile thanks to two goals from Carli Lloyd. (READ)

The ladies also learned who they will face in the group stage of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship. (READ)

USMNT head coach Dave Sarachan isn’t sure when his veteran players will return to the side. (READ)

Tim Weah is hoping his fast start at PSG translates into a strong camp with the USMNT. (READ)

The USMNT plays Brazil on Friday night. Who should start the match? (READ)

Damir Kreilach and Harrison Afful highlighted an action packed Week 27 of MLS action. (READ)

The U.S. U-19 and U-20 teams will play in the 2018 Men’s Invitational Tournament this weekend at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. (READ)

, , European Soccer, Featured, International Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home