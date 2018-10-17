SBISoccer.com

Wednesday Ticker: Brazil defeats Argentina, Germany lose for fifth time in 2018, and more

Wednesday Ticker: Brazil defeats Argentina, Germany lose for fifth time in 2018, and more

International Soccer

Wednesday Ticker: Brazil defeats Argentina, Germany lose for fifth time in 2018, and more

One of the biggest rivalries in the world took place in Saudi Arabia between two South American giants that ended up with a late winner by Brazil.

Brazil defeated Argentina, courtesy of a last minute goal from Miranda. (REPORT)

France defeated Germany in the UEFA Nations League, resulting in the Germans 5th loss in 2018. (REPORT)

Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal, and Madagascar all qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. (REPORT)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be charged by the English FA for comments against Newcastle. (REPORT)

Dutch manager Ronald Koeman has praised Memphis Depay as someone “turning into a top player.” (REPORT)

Usain Bolt has been offered a two-year contract from Maltese club Valletta FC. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

USMNT draws Peru 1-1 as the Americans surrender a late goal. (READ)
The SBI Man of the Match was Josh Sargent. (READ)
The USMNT will play Italy in Genk, Belgium during the November friendlies. (READ)
Reports in Mexico suggest that Atlanta United coach Tata Martino will join the Mexico national team in December. (READ)
The U.S. U-17 MNT finished second in the 2018 International Youth Competition. (READ)
A look back at all the major news in MLS. (READ)
The MLS Awards have been released. (READ)

, International Soccer

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home