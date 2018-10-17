Wednesday Ticker: Brazil defeats Argentina, Germany lose for fifth time in 2018, and more
Wednesday Ticker: Brazil defeats Argentina, Germany lose for fifth time in 2018, and more
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: Roberto Rojas | 2 hours ago
One of the biggest rivalries in the world took place in Saudi Arabia between two South American giants that ended up with a late winner by Brazil.
Brazil defeated Argentina, courtesy of a last minute goal from Miranda. (REPORT)
France defeated Germany in the UEFA Nations League, resulting in the Germans 5th loss in 2018. (REPORT)
Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal, and Madagascar all qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. (REPORT)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be charged by the English FA for comments against Newcastle. (REPORT)
Dutch manager Ronald Koeman has praised Memphis Depay as someone “turning into a top player.” (REPORT)
Usain Bolt has been offered a two-year contract from Maltese club Valletta FC. (REPORT)
TUESDAY REWIND
USMNT draws Peru 1-1 as the Americans surrender a late goal. (READ)
The SBI Man of the Match was Josh Sargent. (READ)
The USMNT will play Italy in Genk, Belgium during the November friendlies. (READ)
Reports in Mexico suggest that Atlanta United coach Tata Martino will join the Mexico national team in December. (READ)
The U.S. U-17 MNT finished second in the 2018 International Youth Competition. (READ)
A look back at all the major news in MLS. (READ)
The MLS Awards have been released. (READ)
International Soccer, International Soccer
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Gibraltar win 2 in a row.
Fear the Rock.
LikeLike