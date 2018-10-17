Wednesday Ticker: Brazil defeats Argentina, Germany lose for fifth time in 2018, and more

One of the biggest rivalries in the world took place in Saudi Arabia between two South American giants that ended up with a late winner by Brazil.

Brazil defeated Argentina, courtesy of a last minute goal from Miranda. (REPORT)

France defeated Germany in the UEFA Nations League, resulting in the Germans 5th loss in 2018. (REPORT)

Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal, and Madagascar all qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. (REPORT)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be charged by the English FA for comments against Newcastle. (REPORT)

Dutch manager Ronald Koeman has praised Memphis Depay as someone “turning into a top player.” (REPORT)

Usain Bolt has been offered a two-year contract from Maltese club Valletta FC. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND