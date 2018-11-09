Friday Ticker: Sterling signs extension, Martial earns France call-up, and more

Raheem Sterling has wanted a new extension with EPL leaders Manchester City and now the winger has got one.

The English international has signed a three-year extension with the club until 2023, set to make £300,000 a week. (REPORT)

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck suffers an ankle injury in a 0-0 draw against Sporting Lisbon that could see him out for an extended period of time. (REPORT)

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial earned a call-up for the French National Team following a great run of form from the winger in England. (REPORT)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted his side should’ve done better in their 1-0 victory over BATE Borisov. (REPORT)

Joachim Low has left both Jerome Boateng and Marc Andre Ter Stegen out of the Germany squad for upcoming matches against the Netherlands and Russia. (REPORT)

Paul Pogba’s status in Sunday’s Manchester Derby is up in the air as the Frenchman did not train with Manchester United on Friday. (REPORT)

PSG are investigating allegations regarding racially profiling young players. (REPORT)

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has accused the international break by saying the time is “needed for rest”. (REPORT)

Ghanian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has stated that in soccer “nothing has changed” regarding racism in the sport. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

