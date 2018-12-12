Wednesday Ticker: Toure leaves Olympiakos, Sterling named EPL Player of the Month, and more

Yaya Toure’s return to the Greek super club Olympiakos lasted much shorter than he, or anyone, would’ve expected.

The 35-year-old Toure departed Olympiakos yesterday after the club terminated his contract on a mutual agreement. He appeared just five times for the club, only twice in league play. (REPORT)

Raheem Sterling’s three goals and three assists last month earned him the Premier League Player of the Month award for November, his second since joining Manchester City. (REPORT)

Tottenham and UEFA are in talks about where the Spurs will play their home leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. (REPORT)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters yesterday that he would’ve paid double for Alisson. (REPORT)

Arsenal aiming for veteran defenders Eric Bailly and Gary Cahill in January transfer window to replace injured Rob Holding (REPORT)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata offered himself to Barcelona in the upcoming January transfer window. (REPORT)

Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy is expected to be out until February after tearing his right MCL in Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Arsenal. (REPORT)

West Ham extended the contract of 31-year-old midfielder and captain Mark Noble until 2021 (REPORT)

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles claims he was racially abused during his time with Arsenal’s youth academy. (REPORT)

Former Real Madrid manager John Toshack says both Santiago Solari and Gareth Bale could find their way out of Madrid following this season. (REPORT)

Leigh Griffith steps away from Celtic and football overall to deal with “ongoing issues.” (REPORT)

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is finalizing the purchase of FC Andorra. (REPORT)

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc canceled his players’ flights home after their 3-0 loss at Akisarspor, forcing them on a five-hour bus ride home instead. (REPORT)

Manchester United’s Shola Shoretire became the first 14-year-old to debut in the UEFA Youth League with United’s U-19 side. (REPORT)

Tuesday Rewind

Steffen to transfer to Manchester City next summer (READ)

Galaxy sign Ibrahimovic to new deal, closing in on Porter as head coach (READ)

Mattocks, Lamah highlight FC Cincinnati’s expansion draft haul (READ)

FC Cincinnati acquires Greg Garza via trade with Atlanta United (READ)

Ethan Horvath records third consecutive Champions League clean sheet (READ)