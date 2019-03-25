Monday Ticker: Neymar in contract talks at PSG, Rice and Hudson-Odoi get first starts for England, and more

Neymar Jr. could be staying at Paris Saint-Germain after all.

Despite the reported interest by Real Madrid, Neymar’s father, who also acts as his son’s agent, says that Neymar Jr. is in talks about a contract extension in Paris and that they have no plans to lean anytime soon. (READ)

Declan Rice and Callum Hudson-Odoi will get their first starts for England Monday night at Montenegro. (READ)

England manager Gareth Southgate says that his young players need to be ready for a hostile environment at Montenegro. (READ)

Eden Hazard scores in just 10 minutes in his 100th appearance for Belgium to move them atop of the Euro 2020 qualifying Group I. (READ)

Joelinton is insisting that he’s staying at Hoffenheim despite the interest from Newcastle and RB Leipzig. (READ)

N’Golo Kante is focused on his future at Chelsea despite rumors of a transfer to Real Madrid. (READ)

Mauricio Pottechino calls Tottenham’s new stadium the Spurs “dream that became true.” (READ)

A Hillsborough jury has retired to consider its verdicts after a 10-week trial in the case of David Duckenfield and Graham Mackrell, two of the men responsible for the disaster at the FA Cup semi-final that killed 95 Liverpool fans on April 15, 1989. (READ)

Tottenham Ladies Renee Hector became the latest football player to suffer racial abuse online. (READ)

Juventus Women draw 39,000 for a 1-0 win over Fiorentina, a record for an Italian women’s game. (READ)

Former child refugee Saido Berahino returned to Berundi and helped lead the country he and family fled to their first Africa Nations Cup finals. (READ)

A Zimbabwe supporter died in a stampede prior to Zimbabwe’s 2-0 win to secure their place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. (READ)

The brain injury charity Headway wants UEFA to investigate why Fabian Schar was able to return to the pitch after being knocked unconscious in Switzerland’s 2-0 win over Georgia. (READ)

Former Leeds midfielder and Scotland captain Gary McAllister was punched in the face outside of a Leeds bar. (READ)

Sunday rewind

FC Cincinnati keep momentum going with road win over Revolution (READ)

USMNT U-23’s tie Netherlands to close March camp (READ)

“Fantastic”Kljestan leads in all areas against Red Bulls (READ)

Earthquakes show glimmer of future promise (READ)

Emotional Accam shines in Union romp (READ)