Monday Ticker: Ronaldo charged by UEFA, Suarez out for two weeks, and more

Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration during Juventus’ UCL Round of 16 win over Atletico Madrid might cost him.

The 34-year-old Juve forward mimicked Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone’s crotch-grabbing celebration in Juve’s 3-0 win in the second leg and has been charged by UEFA with improper conduct. (READ)

Barcelona’s Luis Suarez is out for two weeks with an ankle sprain he suffered in Barca’s 4-1 win at Real Betis. (READ)

River Plate’s Juan Quintero tears his ACL, ruling him out of Colombia’s Copa American campaign this summer (READ)

Chelsea released an official statement on Monday regarding the racial abuse that their young star attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered in their Europa League second leg draw against Dynamo Kiev last Thursday. (READ)

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina collapsed on the pitch after suffering head injury against Udinese. (READ)

Real Betis fans gave Barcelona’s Lionel Messi a standing ovation as Barca moved a step closer to the La Liga title in a 4-1 win at Real Betis. (READ)

Southampton midfield James Ward-Prowse was called up to the England National team for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers. (READ)

Birmingham City could avoid a points deduction this season and start the 2019-20 season with negative points if they’re found guilty of breaching new Profitability and Sustainability rules. (READ)

Antoine Griezmann offered himself to Barcelona, amongst others, and Barca said no. (READ)

Manchester United is not interested in making a move for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale. (READ)

Athens derby abandoned after 20 minutes due to fan violence. (READ)

Over 60,000 watched Barcelona’s women’s team defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0, a record for a top-flight women’s soccer match in Europe. (READ)

David Beckham has Ronaldo and Messi on his “wish list” for Inter Miami. (READ)

Sunday rewind

MLS Sunday Scoreboard: FC Cincinnati cruises, Union tie Atlanta United, and more. (READ)

Earthquakes growing pains continue as they learn Almeyda’s system (READ)

Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Yedlin, Novakovich, and more (READ)

Zach Steffen to miss March friendlies with knee injury (READ)

Alfonso Davies scores first goal for Bayern Munich (READ)