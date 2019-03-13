Wednesday Ticker: Pep wants Bayern to beat Liverpool in UCL, Neymar investigated, and more

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wasn’t shy about who he was rooting for in Wednesday’s Bayern Munich – Liverpool Champion’s League matchup.

Guardiola says that even though he’s the manager at City, that “he loves Bayern.” (READ)

On the other side, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp thinks that it’s “mad” to suggest that an exit from UCL helps Liverpool’s domestic title hopes. (READ)

Naby Keita is out of Liverpool’s UCL matchup vs. Bayern Wednesday night.(READ)

Bayern’s David Alaba and Kingsley Coman are fit for Wednesday’s UCL matchup against Liverpool. (READ)

Neymar is under investigation by UEFA regarding his recent comments on social media about VAR. (READ)

Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc says that Jadon Sancho isn’t leaving anytime soon. (READ)

Huddersfield’s Philip Billings says he’s gotten racial abuse from Huddersfield’s own supporters (READ)

Former Rangers captain Lee McCulloch says that Steven Gerrard “needs time” to win at Rangers following Scottish Cup exit (READ)

West Ham’s Declan Rice earns his first call up to the English National Team for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers (READ)

Premier League referee Mike Dean said Tottenham manager Mauricio Pottechino repeatedly shouted “you know what you are” to him after Spurs loss to Burnley (READ)

Tuesday rewind

Red Bulls and Dynamo eliminated from CCL by Liga MX powers (READ)

Adams, McKennie, Pulisic headline USMNT roster for March friendlies (READ)

Tuesday UCL Rewind; Ronaldo hat-trick rescues Juventus, Man City demolish Schalke (READ)

Jermaine Jones joins MASL’s Ontario Fury (READ)

Valencia, Gruezo, Ibarra headline Ecuador roster for USMNT friendly (READ)

U.S. Soccer unveils 2019 jerseys for USMNT, USWNT (READ)