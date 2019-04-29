Monday Ticker: Man United targets Oblak, Reus suspended, and more

David de Gea has produced a blunder in each of Manchester United’s two league matches and now the Premier League club is considering bringing in one of Europe’s rising goalkeepers this summer.

Manchester United reportedly will target Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak this summer, despite the Slovenian signing a new deal in April. (REPORT)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane backs defender Raphael Varane to remain at the club after this season. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus has been suspended two matches after receiving a red card in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Schalke. (REPORT)

Everton Tom Davies has extended his deal with the club until 2023 after signing a four-year extension. (REPORT)

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will miss this summer’s African Cup of Nations due to injury. Bailly suffered a medial ligament injury in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea. (REPORT)

Czech Republic striker Josef Sural was killed in a bus crash on Sunday after appearing for Turkish side Alanyaspor. (REPORT)

Barcelona loanee and current Arsenal midfielder Denis Suarez will miss the rest of the league season due to a groin injury. (REPORT)

Tottenham’s Harry Winks underwent groin surgery, putting the rest of the season in doubt. (REPORT)

Paul Pogba hit back at former Manchester United captain Roy Keane after Keane called Pogba “a problem”. (REPORT)

Inter Milan retained the services of defender Andrea Ranocchia, signing him to a new contract until June 2021. (REPORT)

Sunday Rewind

Andrew Wooten continued his impressive run of form for Sandhausen while Antonee Robinson starred for Wigan. (READ)

The first-time starters for the Philadelphia Union played a major role in the team’s 1-1 draw in Vancouver. (READ)

FC Cincinnati’s offensive woes continued following Saturday’s loss against the New York Red Bulls. (READ)

The Scottish FA are considering Bruce Arena as the Men’s National Team’s new manager. (READ)

The Seattle Sounders tied LAFC at home while the LA Galaxy edged RSL. (READ)

Norwich City and Sheffield United earned automatic promotion into the English Premier League after weekend wins. (READ)