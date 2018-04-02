MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 5

In a week headlined by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, there was plenty of action all around across MLS.

Jozy Altidore pushed Toronto FC to a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake. (READ)

Second half goals propelled the Vancouver Whitecaps past the Columbus Crew. (READ)

Orlando City edged the New York Red Bulls, 4-3, in a back-and-forth thriller. (READ)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided two goals as the Galaxy erased a three-goal deficit in a 4-3 win over LAFC. (READ)

The Chicago Fire and Portland Timbers split points in a 2-2 draw. (READ)

Following a Houston Dynamo red card, the New England Revolution picked up another victory with a 2-0 home win. (READ)

A Fredric Brillant own goal lifted Sporting KC past D.C. United. (READ)

10-man Atlanta United held on to edge Minnesota United, 1-0. (READ)

Maxi Moralez shined as NYCFC took down the San Jose Earthquakes. (READ)

The Montreal Impact earned a 1-0 victory over the 10-man Seattle Sounders. (READ)

Dominique Badji’s hat-trick led the Colorado Rapids in a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Union. (READ)