Thursday Kickoff: Arsenal interested in Benzema, Juventus open to bringing back Pogba and more

The transfer futures of two French stars headline Thursday’s news.

Arsenal is reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema. (REPORT)

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta says he isn’t a fan of resigning former players, but the club would make an exception for Paul Pogba or Alvaro Morata. (REPORT)

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso has been suspended three games for a foul on Southampton’s Shane Long. (REPORT)

Marco Verratti says he is “happy” that he chose to remain at Paris Saint-Germain over a move to Barcelona. (REPORT)

Tottenham has reportedly registered interest in Leicester’s Demari Gray. (REPORT)

Newcastle remains interested in signing Kenedy following the Brazilian’s loan spell at the club from Chelsea. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

England confirmed a fall friendly against the USMNT. (READ)

TFC was left to rue mistakes in their loss to Chivas. (READ)

Chivas took an “important step” with their first leg performance against TFC. (READ)

Erik Palmer-Brown and Kenny Saief headline Americans Abroad. (READ)

Frankfurt topped Schalke while Athletic Bilbao tied Real Madrid to headline European action. (READ)

MLS is still mulling over the final three expansion candidates. (READ)

Marlon Fossey signed a new deal with Fulham. (READ)