Wednesday Kickoff: Atletico Madrid signs Lemar, Alderweireld open to Spurs stay and more

Transfer season continues as several World Cup-bound stars remain the focus of speculation.

Monaco has reached a deal with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of French winger Thomas Lemar. (REPORT)

Despite links to Manchester United, Toby Alderweireld says he could stay with Tottenham. (REPORT)

Arsenal is reportedly interested in goalkeeper Bernd Leno and winger Gelson Martins. (REPORT)

Like Martins, Bruno Fernandes has pushed to have his contract ended with Sporting CP, prompting interest from Roma and AC Milan. (REPORT)

Inter Milan has reportedly made an initial offer for Roma star Radja Nainggolan. (REPORT)

Fulham is reportedly in talks to sign Jordan Ayew from Swansea City. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Group G of the World Cup features two heavy-hitters in Belgium and England. (READ)

SBI’s World Cup previews continued with a look at Group H. (READ)

Kylian Mbappe and Gabriel Jesus headline the young players to watch this summer. (READ)

The SBI Show returns with a look ahead at the World Cup. (READ)

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez says he would rather play in Spain for less money than he could make in MLS. (READ)

Tobin Heath scored to lead the USWNT to a win. (READ)