Monday Kickoff: Spain hires Enrique, England injuries and more

Spain has chosen a new manager while England looks to push on through the World Cup semifinals despite some injury concerns.

Following Fernando Hierro’s departure, Spain has appointed former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique to lead the national team. (REPORT)

England is monitoring injuries to Jordan Henderson and Jamie Vardy ahead of the team’s World Cup semifinal against Croatia. (REPORT)

Eden Hazard is reportedly seen as Real Madrid’s Plan C to replace Cristiano Ronaldo as the club is reportedly eager to sign Neymar or Kylian Mbappe instead. (REPORT)

Paulinho has departed Barcelona to rejoin Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande. (REPORT)

Willian could reportedly move to Manchester United thanks to the return of Antonio Conte. (REPORT)

Arsenal is reportedly nearing deals for Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund winger Andrey Yarmolenko is reportedly set to join West Ham. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Bobby Wood will reportedly join Hannover. (READ)

Manchester City loaned Erik Palmer-Brown to NAC Breda. (READ)

Tim Ream signed a new deal to remain with Fulham. (READ)

Croatia took down Russia in penalty kicks to advance to the World Cup semifinals. (READ)

England got past Sweden in their World Cup quarterfinal clash. (READ)

Neymar says the World Cup loss to Belgium was the saddest moment of his career. (READ)