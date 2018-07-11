Wednesday Kickoff: Neymar, Mbappe, Hazard eyed as Ronaldo replacements; Bale's future, and more

His transfer maybe official, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s move will now have a big impact on the rest of the summer window.

Following Ronaldo’s departure, Real Madrid is eyeing Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Eden Hazard as potential replacements for the Portuguese winger. (REPORT)

Gareth Bale’s agent says Ronaldo’s exit has no impact on the winger’s future with Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Everton is reportedly pushing for a deal to sign Barcelona defender Yerry Mina following the Colombian’s strong World Cup performance. (REPORT)

David Ospina’s agent says it is unlikely that the Arsenal goalkeeper moves to Boca Juniors, although there is interest in joining the Argentinian power. (REPORT)

Nice has yet to received any formal offers for Mario Balotelli, who is pushing for a move away from the French club. (REPORT)

West Ham confirmed the signing of winger Andriy Yarmolenko. (REPORT)

The Hammers’ bid for Jamaal Lascelles was reportedly rejected by Newcastle. (REPORT)

Arsenal has signed France U-20 Matteo Guendouzi. (REPORT)

Liverpool has reportedly opened talks to sign Xherdan Shaqiri. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

France outlasted Belgium to reach the final of the World Cup. (READ)

Josh Sargent and Aron Johannsson scored in Werder Bremen’s preseason opener. (READ)

Bobby Wood is facing a make-or-break season. (READ)

Jesse Marsch is taking a big risk in joining RB Leipzig, but that risk is one worth taking. (READ)

Haji Wright has joined Union Berlin for a trial period. (READ)

Cristiano Ronaldo officially joined Juventus from Real Madrid. (READ)

