Tuesday Ticker: Lopetegui out, Solari in at Real Madrid, Alli signs new Tottenham deal, and more

Julen Lopetegui’s four-month managerial roller coaster with the Spanish national team and Real Madrid came to an end Monday when the club officially announced his firing.

The decision came as no surprise to many following Real’s 5-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in Sunday’s El Clasico. (REPORT)

Former Real Madrid player Santiago Solari was named interim head coach on Monday. Solari previously served as B Team manager before being offered the interim role. (REPORT)

Early reports suggested former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte would replace Lopetegui, but talks broke down between the two clubs on Monday. (REPORT )

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new contract that runs till 2024. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho will have to approve any candidate Manchester United hires for the technical director position as the club tries to improve player recruitment. (REPORT )

Due to rising construction costs, Tottenham is being forced to borrow another £237 million to build the club’s new stadium. (REPORT)

Chelsea star midfielder Eden Hazard is set to return for this Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace according to first-team coach Gianfranco Zola. (REPORT )

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane will miss three weeks with a muscle injury in his right adductor. (REPORT)

After Saturday’s tragic helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium, Leicester City is considering renaming its stadium after owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who was killed in the accident. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

