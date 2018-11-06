Tuesday Ticker: Real Madrid consider Jardim, Pep defends Manchester City amid FFP allegations

Add Leonardo Jardim to the list of available managers to be linked with the permanent Real Madrid coaching job, and add Ronaldinho to the list of

Real Madrid is reportedly considering Jardim who was replaced by Thierry Henry this season. (REPORT)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he”trusts” the club amid accusations found in emails released by Der Spiegel that the club broke Financial Fair Play rules (REPORT)

Former Brazilian star Ronaldinho has had his passport seized and has been found to only have £5 in his bank account after his failed to pay a £l.7 million fine. (REPORT)

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and defender Nicolas Otamendi have been included in the team’s squad that will play Shakhtar Donetsk after missing multiple weeks due to injury. (REPORT)

Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku missed training Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s game against Juventus in Turin. (REPORT)

Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca believes Jose Mourinho is using Brazilian midfielder Fred incorrectly. Fred arrived from Shakhter to United in the summer. (REPORT )

An investigation into the helicopter crash that took the life of Leicester City owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others has found that there was a “minimal chance” of survival for those on board. (REPORT)

The Football Association has announced that the gate receipts for England’s friendly against the United States dubbed the Wayne Rooney Foundation International will not go to Rooney’s foundation. (REPORT)

The English and Scottish Football Associations are investigating anti-Irish discrimination after incidents with fans involving Hibernian manager Neil Lennon and Stoke City midfielder James McClean. (REPORT)

Everton defender Seamus Coleman has donated £4,300 to a fundraising effort for Liverpool supporter Sean Cox who is still in the hospital after being attacked by Roma fans last April at a Champions League semifinal game. (REPORT)

