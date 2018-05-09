Wednesday Kickoff: Atletico 'fed up' with Barca, Wenger's future and more

The pursuit of a top star has left his current club furious.

Atletico Madrid released a scathing statement aimed at Barcelona, saying the club is “fed up” with Barca’s attitude in the pursuit of Antoine Griezmann. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says he hasn’t yet decided if he’d like to pursue a managerial of front office rule while the Arsenal manager also didn’t rule out a move to PSG. (REPORT)

Juventus has reportedly not yet made an official bid for Alvaro Morata, who has been linked with a move back to the Serie A club. (REPORT)

After playing in Germany, Spain and Italy, Sami Kehdira says a move to England would be a natural one. (REPORT)

Sergi Roberto has been suspended four games for striking Marcelo during El Clasico. (REPORT)

Yaya Toure says he believes he will be respected more when he retires from the game. (REPORT)

Ajax is reportedly set to offer Justin Kluivert a new deal. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Bruce Arena called for a leadership change across U.S. Soccer. (READ)

Club Brugge is reportedly pushing to sign Alex Bono as an Ethan Horvath replacement. (READ)

The U.S. U-19s are off to a hot start at the Slovakia Cup. (READ)

D.C. United is reportedly pursuing Wayne Rooney. (READ)

Jozy Altidore is set to miss time after undergoing surgery. (READ)

SBI asks which team you think would be the best fit for Fernando Torres. (READ)

The U.S. has assured FIFA that a travel ban would not impact the 2026 World Cup. (READ)