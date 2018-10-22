Monday Ticker: Messi to miss three weeks with broken arm, No Madrid reunion for Mourinho, and more

For the first time since 2007, an El Clasico will be played without Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two names who showcased the biggest match in Spain for the past decade.

FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will miss three weeks of action due to a fracture on his right arm. He will miss the upcoming clash with Real Madrid, as well as this week’s UEFA Champions League meeting with Inter Milan. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho ruled out any possibility that he could return to Real Madrid if Lopetegui is sacked. Mourinho coached Madrid from 2010-2013. (REPORT)

Mourinho was not charged for his part in a touchline bust-up on Saturday in a 2-2 draw with his former club. Chelsea coach Marco Ianni was charged by the Football Association with improper conduct for celebrating in front of Mourinho when Chelsea equalized. (REPORT)

All is not well in the Spanish capital as Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos lost his cool at training, kicking a ball at teammate Sergio Reguilon. (REPORT )

The incident at training comes two days after Madrid lost at home to Levante 2-1, leaving Los Blancos seventh in La Liga and first year manager Julen Lopetegui under pressure. (REPORT)

Mario Mandzukic and Alexis Sanchez will miss out on Tuesday’s Champions League game between Manchester United and Juventus on Tuesday. (REPORT)

Due to pressure from the fans, Barcelona has scrapped plans to change its badge. (REPORT)

Usain Bolt’s agent says Central Coast Mariners in the Australian A-League have offered the Olympic sprinting legend a professional contract, but it is reportedly for much less than Bolt was seeking. (REPORT)

Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu announced that manager Ernesto Valverde’s contract runs to 2020 instead of 2019 as was previously thought. REPORT

WEEKEND REWIND

Sunday MLS Rewind: D.C. United clinches playoff berth Timbers top RSL, and more. (READ)

Omar Gonzalez scores the game-winner for Atlas. (READ)