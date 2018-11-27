Tuesday Ticker: Libertadores final to be played outside Argentina, Mane cleared to travel for PSG clash, and more

The Copa Libertadores saga took another turn Tuesday as Conmebol announced that the game will be played outside Argentina in December.

While Conmebol is planning on playing the second leg, Boca Juniors’ president Daniel Angelici said in a letter that he wants River Plate disqualified from the competition for the club’s part in the violent scenes on Saturday. Angelici said he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport “if needed.”

Conmebol is aiming for the second leg of the Libertadores final to be played on Dec. 8 or 9 outside of Argentina. (REPORT)

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane is fit to travel with the team for a crucial clash with Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday. (REPORT)

Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger is looking for an executive role for his next job. (REPORT)

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has been hired as the coach of Macclesfield Town who play in League Two in England. (REPORT)

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos will not face any action after documents released by the Football Leaks claimed Ramos tested positive for a prohibitive substance after the 2017 Champions League final. (REPORT)

The man who attacked the Borussia Dortmund team bus has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. (REPORT)

Ousmane Dembele has not asked for a move away from Barcelona and the club is not planning to sell the French winger in January. (REPORT)

Conmebol is pushing FIFA to stage the World Cup every two years as an alternative to the Uefa Nations League. (REPORT)

FIFA has been urged by a human right panel to give Iran a deadline for allowing women to attend soccer matches. (REPORT)

Manchester United are scouting Asia to find the next Shinji Kagawa or Park Ji-Sung. (REPORT)

AC Milan’s Italian midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura will be about nine months after successful knee surgery. (REPORT)

