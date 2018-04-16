Monday Kickoff: Vidal doubtful for UCL semifinals, Dortmund coaching search continues and more

While one German club received some bad news ahead of a Champions League semifinal, another continues to look ahead to next season.

Arturo Vidal is doubtful for the Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid after undergoing knee surgery. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc did not rule out the idea of keeping Peter Stoger as coach going forward as the club has yet to confirm a coach for next season. (REPORT)

Roma president James Pallotta insists goalkeeper Alisson will not be sold this summer despite interest from clubs abroad. (REPORT)

Andres Iniesta will reveal whether he intends to stay with or leave Barcelona following the club’s Copa del Rey final against Sevilla. (REPORT)

After winning the Premier League, Kyle Walker says the grass is greener at Manchester City than Tottenham. (REPORT)

Ousmane Dembele says he has difficulty adapting at Barcelona, but the French winger says he will figure it out and contribute for the club. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi dismissed reports that the club has already reached a deal with Thomas Tuchel over the club’s managerial position. (REPORT)

Juventus is reportedly in pursuit of Manchester United’s Anthony Martial. (REPORT)

Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev wished luck to any clubs looking to sign Thomas Lemar, saying that the winger is “worth a lot”. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

The USMNT is reportedly set to face England in a November friendly. (READ)

Italy also announced a November match against the USMNT. (READ)

Manchester United’s loss to West Brom confirmed the Premier League title for Manchester City. (READ)

Man City edged Tottenham on Saturday while Barcelona extended the club’s unbeaten league run to 39 games. (READ)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic took to Twitter to say that he expects to go to the World Cup with Sweden. (READ)

Several Americans scored goals to headline Americans Abroad. (READ)

Omar Gonzalez provided an assist in a Pachuca win. (READ)

Rubio Rubin scored his first goal for Club Tijuana. (READ)