Friday Kickoff: Real Madrid and Barcelona battle for Lozano, Mourinho doubles down on boastful claims, and more

A Mexican national team star is being targeted by Spain’s super clubs, while an under-fire manager is refusing to backdown amid pressure surrounding his club’s worrisome start to the season.
Hirving Lozano was one of Mexico’s clear standouts at the World Cup, and his exploits this summer have helped boost his stock to the point that Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly battling for his services at the European transfer deadline. (REPORT)
Jose Mourinho followed up his recent post-game rant defending his credentials by re-asserting that he is still one of the world’s greatest managers. (REPORT)
Luke Shaw returns to the England squad for the upcoming friendlies as four changes from World Cup squad were made. (REPORT)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has called Luka Modric’s award for the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year “simply ridiculous”. (REPORT)
Burnley was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League, by the hands of Greek side Olympiakos. (REPORT)
The 2018 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals have officially been set with four Argentine sides, one Chilean side and three Brazilian sides. (REPORT)
….pay close attention YOUNG USMNT players, this is what WORLD CUP EXPOSURE does for you as a player. This gives you a pass to audition in the “big leagues” and a platform to showcase your talent on a world stage (a pass to the front of the line!!!!!! This is an opportunity this country squandered, by fielding retirees and washouts, that are either sucking or “out the door” (just a year later).
Zack Steffen (23 years), Matt Miazga (23 years), Antonee Robinson (21 years), Cameron Carter-Vickers (20 years), Aaron Long (25 years, critical), Erik Palmer-Brown (21 years), Tyler Adams (19 years), Romain Gall (23 years), Jonathan Amon (19 years), Wil Trapp (25 years, critical), Julian Green (23 years, critical), Keaton Parks (21 years), Lynden Gooch (22 years), Cristian Roldan (23 years, critical), Andrija Novakovich ( 21 years), Josh Sargent (18 years)
Can you imagine Pulisic and Lozano at rea Madrid? Me neither.
One of them is tearing it up with his team and the other one most likely won’t even start for his this weekend
He’s not going to start because he’s injured.
You predicted back in January that CP was about to be relegated to the bench. You were wrong. He’s survived managerial changes and competition from German national teamers, and he’s still in the starting 11 most weeks. On a Champions League team in one of the top leagues in the world.
Your obsession with CP is a little weird, maybe you should give it a rest.
Spoiler: Lozano will be signed by neither of those clubs.
I hear you! Both teams need a player that can actually finish!
