Friday Kickoff: Real Madrid and Barcelona battle for Lozano, Mourinho doubles down on boastful claims, and more

A Mexican national team star is being targeted by Spain’s super clubs, while an under-fire manager is refusing to backdown amid pressure surrounding his club’s worrisome start to the season.

Hirving Lozano was one of Mexico’s clear standouts at the World Cup, and his exploits this summer have helped boost his stock to the point that Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly battling for his services at the European transfer deadline. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho followed up his recent post-game rant defending his credentials by re-asserting that he is still one of the world’s greatest managers. (REPORT)

Luke Shaw returns to the England squad for the upcoming friendlies as four changes from World Cup squad were made. (REPORT)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has called Luka Modric’s award for the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year “simply ridiculous”. (REPORT)

Burnley was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League, by the hands of Greek side Olympiakos. (REPORT)

The 2018 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals have officially been set with four Argentine sides, one Chilean side and three Brazilian sides. (REPORT)

