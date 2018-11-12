Monday Ticker: Real Madrid set to hire Solari, Sturridge in trouble for betting, and more

After two weeks without a head coach, Real Madrid has reportedly found its permanent replacement for Julen Lopetegui.

The three-time defending European Champions appear set to hire current interim boss Santiago Solari as their next full-time manager. (REPORT)

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has been charged by the FA for a violation of betting regulations. He has until Thursday evening to respond. (REPORT)

Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Benjamin Mendy and Alexandre Lacazette have pulled out of France’s squad for this week’s Nations League match against the Netherlands and next week’s friendly against Uruguay. (REPORT)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed that Danny Welbeck will undergo surgery for his ankle injury suffered in the Europa League. (REPORT)

The eternal final between two bitter rivals for the biggest club trophy in South America had its first battle in Buenos Aires. Boca Juniors and River Plate shared a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores Finals at La Bombonera. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says that Manchester United “won’t be relegated” this season, despite the poor season the team is having. (REPORT)

Neymar has said that he wants “more” from his club PSG to continue their strong campaign this season in France. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

A look back at the big matches from the weekend in Europe. (READ)

Atlanta United dismantled NYCFC and qualifies for the Eastern Conference Finals in the MLS Cup Playoffs. (READ)

Sporting KC squeezes past Real Salt Lake and qualifies for the Western Conference Finals in the MLS Cup Playoffs. (READ)

Ibrahimovic & Rooney headline the MLS Best XI for 2018. (READ)

A look back at all the major action from the Americans Abroad this weekend. (READ)

Dest, Richards, Soto added to the U.S. U-20 MNT roster. (READ)

Lynden Gooch scores a goal for Sunderland in a 2-1 road win over Port Vale, despite being left out of the recent USMNT call-ups. (READ)

Here are the six players that have been snubbed and should’ve been called into the USMNT squad for the friendlies in November. (READ)

An epic penalty shootout sees the Seattle Sounders out of the MLS Cup Playoffs at the hands of their rivals, the Portland Timbers. (READ)

Megan Rapinoe talked about the strong offensive year the USWNT had in 2018, as the year comes to an end. (READ)