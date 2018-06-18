Monday Kickoff: Kante responds to PSG links, Juve after Boateng and more

The transfer rumors roll on even as the World Cup remains in full swing.

As links to a move to Paris Saint-Germain continue, N’Golo Kante says he is staying focused on the World Cup and not his club future. (REPORT)

Juventus is reportedly interested in a move for Jerome Boateng. (REPORT)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s father says he would prefer that his son moves to Juventus. (REPORT)

Agent Mino Raiola says his client, Mario Balotelli, would be a good fit for Marseille. (REPORT)

Former England manager Sam Allardyce says a lack of pressure will help the Three Lions in Russia. (REPORT)

Midfielder Joe Allen has signed a long-term deal with Stoke City. (REPORT)

West Ham is reportedly nearing a deal for goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Alexander Kolarov’s free kick pushed Serbia over Costa Rica. (READ)

Mexico stunned defending champion Germany on a Hirving Lozano goal. (READ)

Switzerland stifled Brazil in a physical draw. (READ)

Guillermo Ochoa was SBI’s World Cup Player of the Day on Sunday. (READ)

Club Leon has parted ways with Landon Donovan. (READ)

Julian Green made a permanent move to Greuther Furth. (READ)

Lionel Messi was denied from the spot in a tie with Iceland. (READ)

Untimely errors doomed Nigeria in a loss to Croatia. (READ)

Denmark held on for a win over Peru. (READ)

Paul Pogba’s late winner pushed France past Australia. (READ)

Thor Halldorsson earned Player of the Day honors on Saturday. (READ)