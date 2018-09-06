Thursday Kickoff: Pogba uncertain about Man United future, Mbappe suspended three games, and more

Paul Pogba is undecided on his future at Manchester United. (REPORT)

Kylian Mbappe will miss PSG’s next three games for shoving Nimes midfielder Teji Savanier on Saturday. (READ)

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha made a significant financial contribution to the club’s ladies team to help them keep playing. (REPORT)

Wednesday Rewind

David Beckham’s MLS expansion team will be called Inter Miami. (READ)

MLS unveiled it’s playoff schedule and MLS Cup Final date. (READ)

DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks are taking on leadership roles in a young USMNT camp. (READ)

Player grades from the USWNT’s friendlies against Chile. (READ)

Dave Sarachan confirms John Brooks will leave camp after Friday’s game against Brazil. (READ)

The MLS expansion team in Nashville has all the legal approval they need to start their new stadium. (READ)

Diego Rubio won SBI’s MLS Player of the Month. (READ)

The Seattle Sounders were named SBI’s MLS Team of the Month. (READ)

Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah were named to the 2018 Golden Boy shortlist. (READ)

The New England Revolution squeaked by New York City FC 1-0. (READ)