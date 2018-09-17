Monday Kickoff: Ronaldo breaks his Juventus goal drought, Costa facing lengthy ban or spitting, and more

It was a day to remember for Cristiano Ronaldo, who finally found the net, but also a day to forget for one of his teammates, who put on one of the more ugly displays seen in the sport in a long time.

Ronaldo finally found the net for Juventus, netting a double in a 2-1 win over Sassuolo. (REPORT)

Douglas Costa is likely to be hit with a lengthy suspension for a spitting incident on Sassuolo player Federico Di Francesco. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso looks to return in 2019 following a serious ACL injury against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. (REPORT)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said that Eden Hazard has the “potential” to win the Premier League Golden Boot. (REPORT)

Lionel Messi wants to improve his record from the penalty spot. (REPORT)

Barcelona is reportedly looking at Harry Kane to replace Luis Suarez at striker next summer. (REPORT)

Flamengo and Vasco da Gama players push an ambulance during their match after it fails to start. (REPORT)

Weekend Rewind

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 500th career goal in a 5-3 loss for the LA Galaxy to Toronto FC. (READ)

The Montreal Impact completed an amazing comeback victory against the Philadelphia Union. (READ)

A look back at all the scores from Saturday’s MLS matches. (READ)

Chris Richards scored his first goal for U-19 Bayern Munich team. (READ)

The Chicago Fire snapped their winless streak with a 4-0 win over Orlando City. (READ)

The New York Red Bulls and D.C United each got a point in an epic 3-3 draw that included a hat-trick from Bradley Wright-Phillips. (READ)

How did the Americans Abroad fare this weekend? (READ)

Jonathan Amon scored and provided an assist for Nordsjaelland in a 4-1 victory against Randers FC. (READ)

A look back at all the major games on Saturday in Europe. (READ)

Julian Green returned from international duty and scored for Greuther Furth’s in a 4-1 win over Holstein Kiel. (READ)

Alfredo Morales scores his first goal for Fortuna Dusseldorf in a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim. (READ)