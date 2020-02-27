MLS, Major League Soccer MLS 2020: Previewing all 26 teams
SBISoccer.com

MLS 2020: Previewing all 26 teams

MLS 2020: Previewing all 26 teams

Featured

MLS 2020: Previewing all 26 teams

By 3 hours ago

By: |

The 2020 Major League Soccer season kicks on Saturday, and the SBI team has put together a comprehensive set of previews to get you ready for the new season.

Here is a closer look at all 26 MLS teams:

Atlanta United (READ)

Chicago Fire (READ)

Colorado Rapids (READ)

Columbus Crew (READ)

D.C. United (READ)

FC Cincinnati (READ)

FC Dallas (READ)

Houston Dynamo (READ)

Inter Miami CF (READ)

LA Galaxy (READ)

Los Angeles FC (READ)

Minnesota United (READ)

Montreal Impact (READ)

Nashville SC (READ)

New England Revolution (READ)

New York Red Bulls (READ)

New York City FC (READ)

Orlando City (READ)

Philadelphia Union (READ)

Portland Timbers (READ)

Real Salt Lake (READ)

San Jose Earthquakes (READ)

Seattle Sounders (READ)

Sporting Kansas City (READ)

Toronto FC (READ)

Vancouver Whitecaps (READ)

, Featured, Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home