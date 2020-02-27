MLS 2020: Previewing all 26 teams

The 2020 Major League Soccer season kicks on Saturday, and the SBI team has put together a comprehensive set of previews to get you ready for the new season.
Here is a closer look at all 26 MLS teams:
Earlier in the week, second-year San Jose Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda stood in the offices at the newly-named Earthquakes Stadium in San Jose and opened a white box that contained his own (…)
Olympics. World Cup Qualifying. MLS Cup. Paxton Pomykal has a number of goals for 2020, but there is one that he deems more important than the rest: Staying healthy. Pomykal is entering the upcoming season (…)
The always entertaining battle of the top two teams in Spain takes place on Saturday, with Real Madrid playing host to bitter rival Barcelona at the Bernabéu for a must-win match for both teams in (…)
Brek Shea is on his way to South Florida. Not as a reinforcement for Inter Miami, but as a notable member of the club’s USL team. Sources told SBI that Shea is set to sign with Fort Lauderdale CF in the near (…)
Hassani Dotson may have been a rookie for Minnesota United in 2019, but that didn’t stop him from having a breakout season for the Western Conference club. Now with valuable experience under his belt, the (…)
NEW YORK — Gregg Berhalter surely knew that the second he revealed that he plans to call up American teenage sensation Gio Reyna to the U.S. Men’s National Team it would send the already-supersonic Reyna (…)
Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven is reportedly interested in extending the contract of one of its top young talents. U.S. Men’s National Team prospect Richard Ledezma has been linked with a possible new deal, (…)
Ryan Meara is heading into the new MLS season as the starting New York Red Bulls goalkeeper for the first time in eight years. It is an opportunity that he has long wanted and waited for. Had things played (…)
The Concacaf Champions League was nearly turned on its head on Wednesday night, with powerhouse Mexican sides Club America and Tigres pushed to the brink of elimination while two more MLS teams secured (…)
The 2020 offseason saw some shuffling between MLS sides, with the highest concentration on the expansion sides Nashville SC and Inter Miami having the advantage of the expansion drafts. Deals were also (…)
